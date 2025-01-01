$19,900+ tax & licensing
2024 Canadian Trailer Company Other
7x22 Aluminum Cargo Trailer
2024 Canadian Trailer Company Other
7x22 Aluminum Cargo Trailer
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Enclosed Cargo
- Stock # 5579A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Pre-owned 2024 Canadian Trailer Company 7x22 Aluminum V-Nose Cargo Trailer
This unit has it all!
- Heavy duty main frame (2x4 3/16")
- Heavy duty A-frame (2x6 1/8")
- 5200 lb Straight Axles
- Blackout trim package with Black Aluminum Wheels
- Rear spoiler E-Track 2 & 36 Inches Up With 8 O-Clips
- 8000 lb side-mounted jack
- Rear Heavy Duty Stabilizer Jacks
- Heavy Duty Ramp (3500 lb capacity)
- 7' Height
- Translucent Roof
- 80' of etrack
- Black coin mat floor
- Exterior Spare Tire and Mount
- 8 extra running lights
Taxes and licensing additional.
Vehicle Features
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
2024 Canadian Trailer Company Other