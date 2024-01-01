$45,993+ tax & licensing
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
10,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JCCD1XRU143300
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 10,009 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
