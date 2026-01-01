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<p>OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle. </p><p></p> <p>Kitchener Kia is your local Kia store, showcasing the entire new Kia line up, along with several pre-owned Kia models as well as an array of other used brands too. What really sets us apart, however, is our dedication to customer service and exceeding our clients expectations. To see the difference, feel free to visit our <a target=_blank rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.google.com/search?q=kitchener+kia&rlz=1C5CHFA_enCA911CA912&oq=kitchener+kia+&aqs=chrome..69i57j35i39j46i175i199i512j0i512j0i22i30j69i61j69i60l2.3557j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#lrd=0x882bf522947087df:0x12e8badc4a8361ec,1,,,%22%3E%3Cstrong%3EGoogle>Google Reviews</a>.</p><p>Lastly, we take this very seriously, and you can be assured that youll always be treated with respect and dedication in a fun and safe environment. Looking forward to working with you and see you soon.</p>

2024 Kia Seltos

73,382 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14116297

2024 Kia Seltos

EX AWD

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

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Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
73,382KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA4R7627176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # KK1663
  • Mileage 73,382 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Kitchener Kia is your local Kia store, showcasing the entire new Kia line up, along with several pre-owned Kia models as well as an array of other used brands too. What really sets us apart, however, is our dedication to customer service and exceeding our clients expectations. To see the difference, feel free to visit our Google Reviews.

Lastly, we take this very seriously, and you can be assured that youll always be treated with respect and dedication in a fun and safe environment. Looking forward to working with you and see you soon.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-571-XXXX

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519-571-2828

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$26,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2024 Kia Seltos