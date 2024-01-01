$58,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 RAM Cargo Van
Tradesman 3500 High Roof Ext 159" WB w/Pass Seat
2024 RAM Cargo Van
Tradesman 3500 High Roof Ext 159" WB w/Pass Seat
Location
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
519-741-9280
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3c6mrvjg7re115397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 8,000 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
Almost new - save thousands of dollars and be working tomorrow
Vehicle Features
Packages
extended and loaded
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Email Jamieson Surplus Centre
Jamieson Surplus Centre
64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2024 RAM Cargo Van