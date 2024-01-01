Menu
<p>Almost new - save thousands of dollars and be working tomorrow</p>

2024 RAM Cargo Van

8,000 KM

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
2024 RAM Cargo Van

Tradesman 3500 High Roof Ext 159" WB w/Pass Seat

2024 RAM Cargo Van

Tradesman 3500 High Roof Ext 159" WB w/Pass Seat

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5

519-741-9280

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3c6mrvjg7re115397

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 8,000 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Almost new - save thousands of dollars and be working tomorrow

extended and loaded

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Bluetooth

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jamieson Surplus Centre

Jamieson Surplus Centre

64 Walton Ave, Kitchener, ON N2C 2B5
