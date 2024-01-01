$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE
2012 Toyota RAV4
BASE
Location
LOBO Motors
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
519-666-0660
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
243,773KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3JK4DVXCW076806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 243,773 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From LOBO Motors
2015 Honda Accord LX 177,286 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 180,474 KM $17,499 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE 243,772 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Email LOBO Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LOBO Motors
6339 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
Call Dealer
519-666-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
LOBO Motors
519-666-0660
2012 Toyota RAV4