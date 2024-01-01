Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 AWD for sale in Komoka, ON

2014 Lexus IS 250

195,226 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Lexus IS 250

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus IS 250

AWD

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

  1. 1716397631
  2. 1716397631
  3. 1716397631
  4. 1716397631
  5. 1716397631
  6. 1716397631
  7. 1716397631
  8. 1716397631
  9. 1716397631
  10. 1716397631
  11. 1716397631
  12. 1716397631
  13. 1716397631
  14. 1716397631
  15. 1716397631
  16. 1716397631
  17. 1716397631
  18. 1716397631
  19. 1716397631
  20. 1716397631
  21. 1716397631
  22. 1716397631
  23. 1716397631
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
195,226KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,226 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cars in Lobo

Used 2015 Audi A4 Komfort Plus Quattro for sale in Komoka, ON
2015 Audi A4 Komfort Plus Quattro 120,327 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Accord Sport *80xxxKM*6 Speed Manual*CERTIFIED for sale in Komoka, ON
2017 Honda Accord Sport *80xxxKM*6 Speed Manual*CERTIFIED 80,585 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Odyssey LX for sale in Komoka, ON
2008 Honda Odyssey LX 320,344 KM SOLD

Email Cars in Lobo

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars in Lobo

Cars in Lobo

Lot 2 - Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

Call Dealer

519-666-XXXX

(click to show)

519-666-2800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

Contact Seller
2014 Lexus IS 250