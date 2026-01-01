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<p data-start=139 data-end=305>Lexus UX 250H 2019!</p><p data-start=139 data-end=305>Carfax available// Safety included in asking price </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305>Experience the perfect combination of luxury, efficiency, and reliability with this 2019 Lexus UX 250h. This premium hybrid SUV delivers outstanding fuel economy without compromising on performance or comfort. Featuring a sleek design, a refined interior, and advanced technology, its equipped with features like a backup camera, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, premium finishes, and Lexus renowned safety systems. Smooth, quiet, and exceptionally well maintained, this UX 250h is ideal for commuting, city driving, or weekend getaways. If youre looking for a dependable luxury SUV with excellent fuel efficiency, this Lexus is ready for its next owner. Contact today for more information or to schedule a test drive!</p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong>CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your trusted pre-owned vehicle destination!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong>Located at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0 — just 7 km west of Hyde Park Rd. Heading west on Fanshawe Park Rd as it becomes Egremont Dr, you’ll find us at the traffic lights on the corner of Egremont Dr & Narin Rd in Middlesex county township of Lobo. </strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong>Serving London, Ontario/Middlesex County for over 10 years. A registered member of the UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario) and fully licensed with OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council).</strong></p><p> </p><hr><p> </p><p data-start=139 data-end=305><strong><span style=font-size: 14pt;>CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)  </span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Office#  519 666 2800 </span><span style=font-size: 14pt;>TEXT# 519 630 6660</span></strong></p><p> </p><hr><p> </p><p data-start=312 data-end=770><strong>- /Quality, locally sourced pre-owned vehicles at a competitive price<br>- /Safety certification Inspection included at the Full Asking Price! (unless listed otherwise)</strong><br><strong>- /We take all trade ins at a competitive & fair value </strong><br><strong>- /We buy cars outright with no purchase necessary</strong><br data-start=352 data-end=355><strong>- /CARFAX reports available on all cars</strong><br data-start=462 data-end=465><strong>- /Extended warranty options available</strong><br data-start=590 data-end=593><strong>- /Financing options available</strong><br data-start=642 data-end=645><strong>- /We register & plate your vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)</strong><br data-start=714 data-end=717><strong>- /No hidden fees. No pressure. Easy going team that is here to help. </strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=777 data-end=908><strong>Message us anytime or feel free to drop by! We are here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free. -> OPEN 6 DAYS WEEK MONDAY - SATURDAY </strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=777 data-end=908> </p>

2019 Lexus UX

110,542 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Lexus UX

UX 250H

Watch This Vehicle
14510854

2019 Lexus UX

UX 250H

Location

Cars in Lobo

6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0

519-666-2800

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Contact Seller
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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,542KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 001
  • Mileage 110,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Lexus UX 250H 2019!

Carfax available// Safety included in asking price 

Experience the perfect combination of luxury, efficiency, and reliability with this 2019 Lexus UX 250h. This premium hybrid SUV delivers outstanding fuel economy without compromising on performance or comfort. Featuring a sleek design, a refined interior, and advanced technology, it's equipped with features like a backup camera, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, premium finishes, and Lexus' renowned safety systems. Smooth, quiet, and exceptionally well maintained, this UX 250h is ideal for commuting, city driving, or weekend getaways. If you're looking for a dependable luxury SUV with excellent fuel efficiency, this Lexus is ready for its next owner. Contact today for more information or to schedule a test drive!

CARS IN LOBO LTD.  – Your trusted pre-owned vehicle destination!

 

Located at 6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0 — just 7 km west of Hyde Park Rd. Heading west on Fanshawe Park Rd as it becomes Egremont Dr, you’ll find us at the traffic lights on the corner of Egremont Dr & Narin Rd in Middlesex county township of Lobo. 

 

Serving London, Ontario/Middlesex County for over 10 years. A registered member of the UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario) and fully licensed with OMVIC (Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council).

 

 

CARS IN LOBO LTD. (Buy - Sell - Trade - Finance)  Office#  519 666 2800 TEXT# 519 630 6660

 

 

- /Quality, locally sourced pre-owned vehicles at a competitive price
- /Safety certification Inspection included at the Full Asking Price! (unless listed otherwise)
- /We take all trade ins at a competitive & fair value 
- /We buy cars outright with no purchase necessary
- /CARFAX reports available on all cars
- /Extended warranty options available
- /Financing options available
- /We register & plate your vehicle for you (Licensing Extra)
- /No hidden fees. No pressure. Easy going team that is here to help. 

 

Message us anytime or feel free to drop by! We are here to help make your next vehicle purchase simple and stress-free. -> OPEN 6 DAYS WEEK MONDAY - SATURDAY 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6355 Egremont Dr, Komoka, ON N0L 1R0
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$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cars in Lobo

519-666-2800

2019 Lexus UX