2012 Smart fortwo

105,300 KM

Details Features

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

PASSION

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

105,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9692128
  • Stock #: 7223
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA5CK562934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 7223
  • Mileage 105,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

