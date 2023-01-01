$8,900+ tax & licensing
2012 Smart fortwo
PASSION
Location
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
105,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9692128
- Stock #: 7223
- VIN: WMEEJ3BA5CK562934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 105,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
