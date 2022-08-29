Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

88,184 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

NAV | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

NAV | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 9031849
  2. 9031849
  3. 9031849
  4. 9031849
  5. 9031849
  6. 9031849
  7. 9031849
  8. 9031849
  9. 9031849
  10. 9031849
  11. 9031849
  12. 9031849
  13. 9031849
  14. 9031849
  15. 9031849
  16. 9031849
  17. 9031849
  18. 9031849
  19. 9031849
  20. 9031849
  21. 9031849
  22. 9031849
  23. 9031849
  24. 9031849
  25. 9031849
  26. 9031849
  27. 9031849
  28. 9031849
  29. 9031849
  30. 9031849
  31. 9031849
  32. 9031849
  33. 9031849
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9031849
  • Stock #: S7238B
  • VIN: WDDLJ9BB7EA105722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,184 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, sunroof, heated seats, cruise control, memory seats, AWD, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2014 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class AWD was a local trade that is in excellent condition; it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2022 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 5,816 KM
$64,419 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 55,554 KM
$34,698 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape 4WD...
 56,248 KM
$21,961 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory