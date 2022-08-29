Menu
2018 Audi A4

55,554 KM

Details Description Features

$34,698

+ tax & licensing
$34,698

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2018 Audi A4

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv AWD | NAV | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | HTD STEERING

2018 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv AWD | NAV | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | HTD STEERING

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$34,698

+ taxes & licensing

55,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9029740
  Stock #: S7240A
  VIN: WAUBNAF49JA186026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S7240A
  • Mileage 55,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, sunroof, heated seats, dual climate control, heated steering wheel, memory seats, rear climate control, AWD, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2018 Audi A4 AWD was a local trade that is in excellent condition; it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Sunroof
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

