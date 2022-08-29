Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

156,534 KM

Details Description Features

$17,369

+ tax & licensing
$17,369

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE HTD SEATS & STEERING WHEEL|REVERSE CAM|CARPLAY|CRUISE|

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL SE HTD SEATS & STEERING WHEEL|REVERSE CAM|CARPLAY|CRUISE|

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$17,369

+ taxes & licensing

156,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9029698
  • Stock #: S7375B
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1JU704599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control, reverse camera,Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

