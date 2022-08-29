$17,369+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL SE HTD SEATS & STEERING WHEEL|REVERSE CAM|CARPLAY|CRUISE|
Location
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
519-326-8600
$17,369
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9029698
- Stock #: S7375B
- VIN: KMHD84LF1JU704599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 156,534 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, cruise control, reverse camera,Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL SE was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. Extended warranty options are available
Vehicle Features
