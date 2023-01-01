2018 Jeep Compass

$20,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 0 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10500396

10500396 Stock #: 7278

7278 VIN: 3C4NJDBB9JT327963

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 145,034 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.