2018 Jeep Compass

145,034 KM

Details Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport 4WD

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport 4WD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

145,034KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10500396
  • Stock #: 7278
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBB9JT327963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,034 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

