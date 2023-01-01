Menu
2020 Ford Escape

63,867 KM

Details Features

$28,900

$28,900
+ tax & licensing
$28,900

$28,900
+ taxes & licensing

Belle River Auto Centre

519-728-1844

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

$28,900

$28,900
+ taxes & licensing

63,867KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10149447
  • Stock #: 7243
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G61LUA01604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,867 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

