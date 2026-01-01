$19,435+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
NAV | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
2020 Ford Escape
NAV | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Location
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
519-326-8600
$19,435
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,785 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD is in excellent condition, it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Navigation, sunroof, heated seats, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping system, blind spot monitoring, pre-collision assist, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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+ taxes & licensing>
519-326-8600