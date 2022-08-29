Menu
2022 Ford F-150

5,816 KM

Details Description Features

$64,419

+ tax & licensing
$64,419

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 | 3.5L HYBRID | MOONROOF | 360 CAMERA | LANE KEEPING

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 | 3.5L HYBRID | MOONROOF | 360 CAMERA | LANE KEEPING

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$64,419

+ taxes & licensing

5,816KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9029743
  Stock #: S7434A
  VIN: 1FTFW1ED4NFB22746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S7434A
  • Mileage 5,816 KM

Vehicle Description

3.5L full Hybrid, twin panel moonroof, class IV trailer hitch, integrated trailer brake control, 360 camera, power sliding rear window, 6 way power drivers seat, cruise control, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist, post collision braking, Sync 4, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2022 F-150 XLT Hybrid was a one owner trade that is in excellent condition, it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

