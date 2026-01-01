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<p>This 2022 Ford Maverick XLT AWD was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition, and comes with a free vehicle history report.</p><p>Heated seats, heated steering wheel, trailer tow hitch, power drivers seat, cruise control, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!</p><p>Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.</p><p>Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms, extended warranty options are available.</p><p><strong>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.</strong></p>

2022 Ford Maverick

47,415 KM

Details Description Features

$31,262

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT HTD SEATS | TRAILER TOW HITCH | HTD STEERING | REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle
14021553

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT HTD SEATS | TRAILER TOW HITCH | HTD STEERING | REMOTE START

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

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Contact Seller

$31,262

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
47,415KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FTTW8F96NRA88656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SPMV00920A
  • Mileage 47,415 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Ford Maverick XLT AWD was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition, and comes with a free vehicle history report.

Heated seats, heated steering wheel, trailer tow hitch, power drivers seat, cruise control, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!

Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.

Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms, extended warranty options are available.

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
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519-326-XXXX

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519-326-8600

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$31,262

+ taxes & licensing>

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2022 Ford Maverick