Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This 2026 Ford Escape Platinum AWD was a former Ford Executive driven vehicle that is in excellent condition, it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.</p><p>Navigation, sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, evasive steering assist, lane keeping system, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!</p><p>Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.</p><p>Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms, extended warranty options are available.</p><p><strong> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.</strong></p>

2026 Ford Escape

7,470 KM

Details Description Features

$45,315

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 Ford Escape

Platinum 0.99% UP TO 72 MOS O.A.C. | LEASE ME

Watch This Vehicle
14021565

2026 Ford Escape

Platinum 0.99% UP TO 72 MOS O.A.C. | LEASE ME

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 14021565
  2. 14021565
  3. 14021565
  4. 14021565
  5. 14021565
  6. 14021565
  7. 14021565
  8. 14021565
  9. 14021565
  10. 14021565
  11. 14021565
  12. 14021565
  13. 14021565
  14. 14021565
  15. 14021565
  16. 14021565
  17. 14021565
  18. 14021565
  19. 14021565
  20. 14021565
  21. 14021565
  22. 14021565
  23. 14021565
  24. 14021565
  25. 14021565
  26. 14021565
  27. 14021565
  28. 14021565
  29. 14021565
  30. 14021565
  31. 14021565
  32. 14021565
Contact Seller

$45,315

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
7,470KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9JA8TUA00060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,470 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2026 Ford Escape Platinum AWD was a former Ford Executive driven vehicle that is in excellent condition, it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.

Navigation, sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, evasive steering assist, lane keeping system, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!

Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.

Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms, extended warranty options are available.

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

Used 2016 BMW 428i i xDrive HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE | NAV | HTD SEATS for sale in Leamington, ON
2016 BMW 428i i xDrive HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE | NAV | HTD SEATS 104,150 KM $22,824 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country NAV | SUNROOF | HTD & COOLED SEATS | DVD for sale in Leamington, ON
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country NAV | SUNROOF | HTD & COOLED SEATS | DVD 164,735 KM $50,127 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Escape Platinum 4.99 UP TO 72 MOS O.A.C. | LEASE ME for sale in Leamington, ON
2025 Ford Escape Platinum 4.99 UP TO 72 MOS O.A.C. | LEASE ME 14,635 KM $40,913 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Southpoint Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,315

+ taxes & licensing>

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2026 Ford Escape