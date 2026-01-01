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<p>This 2026 Ford Explorer ST 4WD was a former Ford Executive driven vehicle that is in excellent condition, it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.</p><p>Navigation, sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, adaptive cruise control, bluecruise equipped 1 yr plan, blind spot monitoring, evasive steering assist, lane keeping system, ambient lighting, upgraded B&O sound system, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.</p><p>We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!</p><p>Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.</p><p>Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms, extended warranty options are available.</p><p><strong> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.</strong></p>

2026 Ford Explorer

3,817 KM

Details Description Features

$69,991

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Ford Explorer

ST 2.99% UP TO 72 MOS O.A.C. | LEASE ME

Watch This Vehicle
14021568

2026 Ford Explorer

ST 2.99% UP TO 72 MOS O.A.C. | LEASE ME

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

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Contact Seller

$69,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
3,817KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMWK8GC8TGA02749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 3,817 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2026 Ford Explorer ST 4WD was a former Ford Executive driven vehicle that is in excellent condition, it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.

Navigation, sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, adaptive cruise control, bluecruise equipped 1 yr plan, blind spot monitoring, evasive steering assist, lane keeping system, ambient lighting, upgraded B&O sound system, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!

Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.

Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms, extended warranty options are available.

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
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519-326-8600

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$69,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2026 Ford Explorer