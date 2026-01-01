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RECENT ARRIVAL <br/> MORE PICTURES & SOON.

2010 Honda Civic

63,624 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda Civic

LX-S - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER

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14462680

2010 Honda Civic

LX-S - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER

Location

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1

905-325-4626

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$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
63,624KM
VIN 2HGFA1F63AH011355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Urban Titanium Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 63,624 KM

Vehicle Description

RECENT ARRIVAL
MORE PICTURES & SOON.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
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$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

905-325-4626

2010 Honda Civic