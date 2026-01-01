$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Honda Civic
LX-S - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER
2010 Honda Civic
LX-S - NO ACCIDENTS - ONE OWNER
Location
JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
905-325-4626
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
63,624KM
VIN 2HGFA1F63AH011355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Urban Titanium Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 63,624 KM
Vehicle Description
RECENT ARRIVAL
MORE PICTURES & SOON.
MORE PICTURES & SOON.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
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$8,995
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JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
905-325-4626
2010 Honda Civic