2011 Sea-Doo Challenger

0 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Ford

519-291-3520

2011 Sea-Doo Challenger

2011 Sea-Doo Challenger

1800

2011 Sea-Doo Challenger

1800

Location

Listowel Ford

1199 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 3J1

519-291-3520

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9995273
  VIN: 5KTBS2212NF692751

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Bow Rider
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

18' foot Bowrider  90 Hours or Less Water Time ** Always Maintained @ Team Vincent Motorsports / AYR Comes with Trailer + Covers  Fuel injected1503 Rotax 4-TECDisplacement -  1,494 CC   1.5 l superchargedMax RPM (/engine)  8,000Fuel type  87 oct PRE owned Boat. Pick Up Only - Viewing Upon Request  Listowel Ontario

Listowel Ford

Listowel Ford

Primary

1199 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 3J1

519-291-3520

