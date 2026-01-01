$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Canada Value Package
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Canada Value Package
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,032 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle has a ministry safety.
One Owner! This van features a 3.6-litre Pentastar VVT V6 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, 7-Passenger Seating, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Air Conditioning, Power Adjustable Heated Sideview Mirrors, Quad Halogen Headlamps, 17" Wheels.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Hudson's Listowel Kia
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519-291-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-291-1730