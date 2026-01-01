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<p>This vehicle has a ministry safety.</p><p><strong>One Owner!</strong> This van features a 3.6-litre Pentastar VVT V6 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, 7-Passenger Seating, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Air Conditioning, Power Adjustable Heated Sideview Mirrors, Quad Halogen Headlamps, 17" Wheels.</p><p><em>The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!</em></p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

141,032 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

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14082378

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
141,032KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0GR271896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,032 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle has a ministry safety.

One Owner! This van features a 3.6-litre Pentastar VVT V6 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, White Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, 7-Passenger Seating, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls and Cruise Control, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Air Conditioning, Power Adjustable Heated Sideview Mirrors, Quad Halogen Headlamps, 17" Wheels.

The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Air Conditioning;Cruise Control;Power Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
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519-291-XXXX

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519-291-1730

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$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan