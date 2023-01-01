$20,860+ tax & licensing
519-291-9999
2017 Mazda CX-3
GX AWD W/NAVIGATION * CERITIFED
Location
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,860
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10404006
- VIN: JM1DKFB79H0148748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT CONDITION - RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECT!
*ALMOST BRAND NEW MICHELIN CROSS CLIMATE TIRES*
ALL WHEEL DRIVE - NAVIGATION - BACKUP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - CD PLAYER - CRUISE CONTROL - STEERING WHEEL RADIO CONTROLS - POWER GROUP EQUIPPED - CERTIFIED!
**For only $349 add 6 Months/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty + A/C Peace of Mind Coverage**
FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !
