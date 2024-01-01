$21,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Kia Sedona
L | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned®
2018 Kia Sedona
L | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned®
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
91,828KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDMA5C11J6370310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,828 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Kia Sedona Features a 3.3L GDI 6-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Aurora Black Exterior, Grey Cloth Interior, 'YES Essentials' Anti-Stain Cloth Seats, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, 2nd Row 'Slide-n-Stow' Side Seats, 3rd Row 60/40 Folding & Sinking Seats, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Active Eco System, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 5" Display Audio, Bluetooth Hands Free Connectivity, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 4 Speakers, AUX & USB Ports, 12V Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning Controls, Privacy Glass, Solar Windshield Glass, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Automatic Headlights, Projection Headlights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, 17" Steel Wheels w/ Covers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available, Unit comes with winter tires on rims.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2020 Kia Sportage EX Premium | AWD | Sunroof | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 100,217 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage LX S | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 74,372 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2022 Kia EV6 Long Range w/GT-Line Pkg 2 Long Range | AWD | GT-Line Package 2 | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 24,345 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2018 Kia Sedona