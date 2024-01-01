Menu
This Kia Sedona Features a 3.3L GDI 6-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Aurora Black Exterior, Grey Cloth Interior, YES Essentials Anti-Stain Cloth Seats, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, 2nd Row Slide-n-Stow Side Seats, 3rd Row 60/40 Folding & Sinking Seats, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Active Eco System, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 5 Display Audio, Bluetooth Hands Free Connectivity, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 4 Speakers, AUX & USB Ports, 12V Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning Controls, Privacy Glass, Solar Windshield Glass, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Automatic Headlights, Projection Headlights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, 17 Steel Wheels w/ Covers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available, Unit comes with winter tires on rims. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2018 Kia Sedona

91,828 KM

Details

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sedona

L | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned®

2018 Kia Sedona

L | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned®

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

91,828KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDMA5C11J6370310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,828 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Sedona Features a 3.3L GDI 6-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Aurora Black Exterior, Grey Cloth Interior, 'YES Essentials' Anti-Stain Cloth Seats, Driver Seat Height Adjuster, 2nd Row 'Slide-n-Stow' Side Seats, 3rd Row 60/40 Folding & Sinking Seats, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Active Eco System, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 5" Display Audio, Bluetooth Hands Free Connectivity, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 4 Speakers, AUX & USB Ports, 12V Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning Controls, Privacy Glass, Solar Windshield Glass, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Automatic Headlights, Projection Headlights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, 17" Steel Wheels w/ Covers, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available, Unit comes with winter tires on rims.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2018 Kia Sedona