One Owner! This Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Granite Crystal Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, ParkSense w/ Stop Rear Parking Sensors, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, 8.4 Touchscreen, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Hands-Free Communication w/ Bluetooth, 12V DC Power Outlets, Garage Door Transmitter, Compass, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Steering, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Black Grille w/Chrome Surround, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brake Lights, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Touring Suspension, Block Heater, Transmission w/ Oil Cooler, Engine Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Wheels w/Polished w/Painted Accents Accents, Accident Reported on 05/2023-Sideswiped and damage to rear. Damage totaling $6,496. All work professionally repaired.

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

118,177 KM

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus | Hudson's Certified

2019 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L Plus | Hudson's Certified

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

118,177KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1EG4KR639145

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,177 KM

One Owner! This Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Granite Crystal Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, ParkSense w/ Stop Rear Parking Sensors, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, 8.4" Touchscreen, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Hands-Free Communication w/ Bluetooth, 12V DC Power Outlets, Garage Door Transmitter, Compass, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Steering, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Black Grille w/Chrome Surround, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brake Lights, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Touring Suspension, Block Heater, Transmission w/ Oil Cooler, Engine Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Wheels w/Polished w/Painted Accents Accents, Accident Reported on 05/2023-Sideswiped and damage to rear. Damage totaling $6,496. All work professionally repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer
Compass

9 Speed Automatic

Local Delivery

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Chrysler Pacifica