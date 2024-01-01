$28,499+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L Plus | Hudson's Certified
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
VIN 2C4RC1EG4KR639145
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,177 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chrysler Pacifica Touring L Plus Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Granite Crystal Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, ParkSense w/ Stop Rear Parking Sensors, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, 8.4" Touchscreen, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, Hands-Free Communication w/ Bluetooth, 12V DC Power Outlets, Garage Door Transmitter, Compass, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Heated/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Steering, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/ Manual Folding, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Black Grille w/Chrome Surround, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Front Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brake Lights, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Touring Suspension, Block Heater, Transmission w/ Oil Cooler, Engine Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Wheels w/Polished w/Painted Accents Accents, Accident Reported on 05/2023-Sideswiped and damage to rear. Damage totaling $6,496. All work professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
