2019 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH 4X4 * CERTIFIED * NEW TIRES
Location
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10381323
- VIN: 1C4PJMCB1KD150436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CARFAX - CLAIM FREE - FULLY CERTIFIED!
BRAND NEW TIRES!
RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT! VERY FUEL EFFICIENT!
INLINE 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4X4 WITH 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC DRIVETRAIN
HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - BACKUP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - ALLOYS - POWER SEAT - KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE STARTER - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS - CRUISE CONTROL - LOADED!
**For only $349 add 6 Months/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty + A/C Peace of Mind Coverage**
FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !
Vehicle Features
