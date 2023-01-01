Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

Lako Auto Sales

519-291-9999

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4 * CERTIFIED * NEW TIRES

2019 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4 * CERTIFIED * NEW TIRES

Location

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

519-291-9999

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10381323
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCB1KD150436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER - NO ACCIDENTS - CARFAX - CLAIM FREE - FULLY CERTIFIED!

BRAND NEW TIRES! 

RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT! VERY FUEL EFFICIENT!

INLINE 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4X4 WITH 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC DRIVETRAIN

HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - BACKUP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - ALLOYS - POWER SEAT - KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE STARTER - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS - CRUISE CONTROL - LOADED!

**For only $349 add 6 Months/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty + A/C Peace of Mind Coverage**

FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !

Certified vehicles come with a safety inspection, complimentary oil & filter change, interior and exterior cleaning included !No Hidden Fees - No Extra Charges! Free CARFAX History Report
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lako Auto Sales

Lako Auto Sales

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

