$32,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,499
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST | Tradesman | Hudson's Certified
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$32,499
+ taxes & licensing
94,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10638255
- Stock #: MH58553
- VIN: 1C6RR7KM3KS706495
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # MH58553
- Mileage 94,801 KM
Vehicle Description
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4