2019 RAM 1500 Classic

94,801 KM

Details

$32,499

+ tax & licensing
$32,499

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST | Tradesman | Hudson's Certified

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST | Tradesman | Hudson's Certified

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$32,499

+ taxes & licensing

94,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10638255
  • Stock #: MH58553
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KM3KS706495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MH58553
  • Mileage 94,801 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 Classic Features a 3.0L 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Bright Red Exterior, Diesel Grey Interior, 4-Way Driver Seat, 4-Way Passenger Seat, Manual Adjustable Seats, Manual Adjustable Head Restraints, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Driver Information Centre, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Steering, Fixed Rear Window, Deep Tinted Glass, Tonneau Cover Installed, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Cargo Lamp w/ High Mount Stop Light, Tip Start, Electronic Transfer Case, Engine Oil Cooler, Block Heater, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Towing Equipment, Trailer Sway Control.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic


