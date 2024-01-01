$25,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Buick Envision
Essence | Nav | Sunroof | 18" Wheels
2020 Buick Envision
Essence | Nav | Sunroof | 18" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
96,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFX2SAXLD163323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,980 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Envision Features a 2.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior, Panoramic Power Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Park Assist, High Definition Rear Vision Camera, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Buick Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Integrated Cargo Liner, Front & Rear Floor Mats, All-Weather Floor Liners, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Moulded Assist Steps, HID Headlamps, Front Fog Lamps, Active Package, Trailering Package, Trailer Hitch Closeout, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2020 Buick Envision