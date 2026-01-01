$26,499+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
EX V6 AWD
2020 Kia Sorento
EX V6 AWD
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26159A
- Mileage 29,302 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Sorento features a 3.3L V6 GDI Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Everlasting Grey Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 14-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ 4-Way Power Lumbar Controls, Driver's Seat Memory Control Settings, Power Passenger Seat, 50/50 Fold into Floor 3rd Row Seats, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear View Camera, Front/Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Tilt / Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay® Equipped, 7" Audio Display, UVO Intelligence, Wireless Phone Charging, 110V Power Outlet, USB/AUX Ports, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Controls, Rear Climate Ventilation, Power Heated Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Start Assist, Cruise Control, Projection Headlights, Roof Rails, Front Fog Lights, LED Interior Lighting, Gloss Grille, Silver Bumper Accents, Rear Spoiler, Trailer Lighting Pre-Wiring, Weather Tech Floor Mats, Splash Guards, 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-291-XXXX(click to show)
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519-291-1730