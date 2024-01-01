Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

96,142 KM

Details Description Features

$24,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LT | FWD

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXKEV4M6164100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,142 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner!



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom Trail Boss Custom | Crew | Trail Boss | Z71 for sale in Listowel, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Custom Trail Boss Custom | Crew | Trail Boss | Z71 44,020 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Envision Avenir | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 20
2021 Buick Envision Avenir | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 21,987 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla S | Manual Transmission | Sunroof | 17
2015 Toyota Corolla S | Manual Transmission | Sunroof | 17" Wheels 81,133 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Equinox