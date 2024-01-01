2021 Ford Explorer

Menu
This Ford Explorer Limited Features a 3.3L 6-Cylinder Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, White Exterior, Beige Leather Interior, 8-Way Driver Seat, Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go, Front/Back-Up Camera w/ Washer, Aerial View Camera System, Left/Ride Side Camera, Forward & Reverse Sensing System Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Information System, Pre-Collision Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, Driver Information Center, Power Outlets, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Deep Tinted Glass, Laminated Glass, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Front Fog Lamps, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Automatic Highbeams, LED Brake Lights, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/ Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Engine Oil Cooler, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, 20 Wheels.

50,525 KM

Limited | Hybrid | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 7-Passenger | 20" Wheels

Limited | Hybrid | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 7-Passenger | 20" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FM5K8FW9MNA13912

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-1098A
  • Mileage 50,525 KM

-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

