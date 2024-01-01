$22,895+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | 17" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
37,818KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54ADXME392602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-949A
- Mileage 37,818 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Forte EX Premium features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Radiant Red Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Front Seat Height Adjusters, 60/40 Rear Folding Seats, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear-View Camera, Blind Spot Detection System, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Hill-Assist Control, 4.2" TFT/LCD Supervision Cluster, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, Smart Cruise Control, 8" Display Audio w/ UVO Intelligence, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth®, 6-Speakers, Wireless Cell Charger, Rear USB Charger, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Turn Signals, Halogen Projection Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 17" Alloy Wheels. This car also comes with a set of winter tires on black steel wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
CVT
