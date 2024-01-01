Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Kia Forte EX Premium features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Radiant Red Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Front Seat Height Adjusters, 60/40 Rear Folding Seats, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear-View Camera, Blind Spot Detection System, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Hill-Assist Control, 4.2 TFT/LCD Supervision Cluster, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, Smart Cruise Control, 8 Display Audio w/ UVO Intelligence, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth®, 6-Speakers, Wireless Cell Charger, Rear USB Charger, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Turn Signals, Halogen Projection Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 17 Alloy Wheels. This car also comes with a set of winter tires on black steel wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2021 Kia Forte

37,818 KM

Details Description Features

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Forte

EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | 17" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Forte

EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | 17" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,818KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54ADXME392602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-949A
  • Mileage 37,818 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Kia Forte EX Premium features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Radiant Red Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Front Seat Height Adjusters, 60/40 Rear Folding Seats, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear-View Camera, Blind Spot Detection System, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Hill-Assist Control, 4.2" TFT/LCD Supervision Cluster, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, Smart Cruise Control, 8" Display Audio w/ UVO Intelligence, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth®, 6-Speakers, Wireless Cell Charger, Rear USB Charger, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Turn Signals, Halogen Projection Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 17" Alloy Wheels. This car also comes with a set of winter tires on black steel wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT True North | Level Kit | Z71 | 18
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT True North | Level Kit | Z71 | 18" Wheels 101,185 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT One Owner | True North | Z71 | 18
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT One Owner | True North | Z71 | 18" Wheels 52,554 KM $46,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS One Owner | 19
2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS One Owner | 19" Wheels 22,797 KM $31,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Forte