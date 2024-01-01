2021 Kia Seltos

Menu
One Owner! This Kia Seltos LX AWD Features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Intelligent Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Driver Seat Height Adjustment, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Idle Stop & Go, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Parking Guidelines, Blind-Spot Warning System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 3.5 TFT Cluster, 8 Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, USB Charger & Media Input Port, 12V Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Rear Privacy Tint Glass, Roof Rails, Sideview Mirror Repeater Lamp, Heated/Electric Adjustable Sideview Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Bi-Function Projection Halogen Headlights, LED DRL & Positioning Lights, Projection Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler w/ LED High Mounted Stop Light, All-Wheel Drive Front Bumper, Front & Rear Mud Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 16 Alloy Wheels, unit comes with winter tires on rims & Kia All-Weather Mats. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

53,435KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA4M7110430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,435 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Kia Seltos LX AWD Features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Intelligent Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Driver Seat Height Adjustment, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Idle Stop & Go, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Parking Guidelines, Blind-Spot Warning System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 3.5" TFT Cluster, 8" Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, USB Charger & Media Input Port, 12V Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Rear Privacy Tint Glass, Roof Rails, Sideview Mirror Repeater Lamp, Heated/Electric Adjustable Sideview Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Bi-Function Projection Halogen Headlights, LED DRL & Positioning Lights, Projection Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler w/ LED High Mounted Stop Light, All-Wheel Drive Front Bumper, Front & Rear Mud Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 16" Alloy Wheels, unit comes with winter tires on rims & Kia All-Weather Mats.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

