$23,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
LX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
2021 Kia Seltos
LX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
53,435KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA4M7110430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,435 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Seltos LX AWD Features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Intelligent Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Driver Seat Height Adjustment, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Idle Stop & Go, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Parking Guidelines, Blind-Spot Warning System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Occupant Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 3.5" TFT Cluster, 8" Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, USB Charger & Media Input Port, 12V Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Rear Privacy Tint Glass, Roof Rails, Sideview Mirror Repeater Lamp, Heated/Electric Adjustable Sideview Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Bi-Function Projection Halogen Headlights, LED DRL & Positioning Lights, Projection Fog Lights, Rear Spoiler w/ LED High Mounted Stop Light, All-Wheel Drive Front Bumper, Front & Rear Mud Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 16" Alloy Wheels, unit comes with winter tires on rims & Kia All-Weather Mats.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2021 Kia Seltos