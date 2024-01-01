Menu
This Tesla Model 3 Long Range Features a Electric Engine, Charcoal Grey Exterior, Black Interior,

2021 Tesla Model 3

72,092 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Tesla Model 3

Long Range | AWD | Hudson's Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Tesla Model 3

Long Range | AWD | Hudson's Certified

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
72,092KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EB2MF035645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,092 KM

Vehicle Description

This Tesla Model 3 Long Range Features a Electric Engine, Charcoal Grey Exterior, Black Interior,




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Tesla Model 3