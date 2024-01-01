$42,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Long Range | AWD | Hudson's Certified
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
72,092KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EB2MF035645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,092 KM
Vehicle Description
This Tesla Model 3 Long Range Features a Electric Engine, Charcoal Grey Exterior, Black Interior,
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2021 Tesla Model 3