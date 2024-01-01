Menu
One Owner! Thus Buick Envision Preferred Features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Ebony Cloth Interior, Panoramic Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Front Passenger 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat, Stop/Start System Engine Control, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Keyless Starter, Keyless Open, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Safety Alert Seat, Safety Package, Buick Driver Confidence, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Hill Descent Control, Buckle to Drive, Power Window/Door Locks, 4.2 Multi Colour Driver Information Center Display, Buick Infotainment System w/ 10 HD Colour Touchscreen, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, 6-Speaker Enhanced Performance Audio System w/ Amplifier, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electric Power Steering, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Hands-Free Programmable Liftgate, Black Roof Rails, Outside Heated Power Mirrors, Sport Touring Package, Comfort & Convenience Package, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Automatic On & Off Headlamp Control, Headlamp Control, LED Accented Tail Lamps, Equipment Package, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Moldings w/ Dark Gloss Finish, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20 Aluminum Wheels w/ Dark Gloss Finish, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2022 Buick Envision

60,882 KM

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Envision

Preferred | Sport Tour | AWD | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

2022 Buick Envision

Preferred | Sport Tour | AWD | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

60,882KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZMR43ND082818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,882 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Thus Buick Envision Preferred Features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Ebony Cloth Interior, Panoramic Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Front Passenger 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat, Stop/Start System Engine Control, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Keyless Starter, Keyless Open, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Safety Alert Seat, Safety Package, Buick Driver Confidence, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Hill Descent Control, Buckle to Drive, Power Window/Door Locks, 4.2" Multi Colour Driver Information Center Display, Buick Infotainment System w/ 10" HD Colour Touchscreen, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, 6-Speaker Enhanced Performance Audio System w/ Amplifier, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electric Power Steering, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Hands-Free Programmable Liftgate, Black Roof Rails, Outside Heated Power Mirrors, Sport Touring Package, Comfort & Convenience Package, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Automatic On & Off Headlamp Control, Headlamp Control, LED Accented Tail Lamps, Equipment Package, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Moldings w/ Dark Gloss Finish, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Aluminum Wheels w/ Dark Gloss Finish, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2022 Buick Envision