2022 Buick Envision
Preferred | Sport Tour | AWD | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
60,882KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZMR43ND082818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,882 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Thus Buick Envision Preferred Features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Ebony Cloth Interior, Panoramic Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Front Passenger 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat, Stop/Start System Engine Control, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Keyless Starter, Keyless Open, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Safety Alert Seat, Safety Package, Buick Driver Confidence, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Hill Descent Control, Buckle to Drive, Power Window/Door Locks, 4.2" Multi Colour Driver Information Center Display, Buick Infotainment System w/ 10" HD Colour Touchscreen, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, 6-Speaker Enhanced Performance Audio System w/ Amplifier, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electric Power Steering, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Hands-Free Programmable Liftgate, Black Roof Rails, Outside Heated Power Mirrors, Sport Touring Package, Comfort & Convenience Package, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Automatic On & Off Headlamp Control, Headlamp Control, LED Accented Tail Lamps, Equipment Package, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Moldings w/ Dark Gloss Finish, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Aluminum Wheels w/ Dark Gloss Finish, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
