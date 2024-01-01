$40,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Custom LTD | Crew | Rally Edition | 6'6 Box | 20" Wheels
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD Custom LTD | Crew | Rally Edition | 6'6 Box | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,895
+ taxes & licensing
66,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCPYBEK5NZ205233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,950 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Features a 2.7L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Automatic Stop/Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, Power Windows/Door Locks, 3.5" Driver Information Center, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ 7" Colour Touchscreen, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, USB Ports, 120V AC Power Outlets, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Standard Power Lock & Release Tailgate w/ Manual Gate Function w/ Lift Assist, 4" Black Round Assist Steps, Heated Outside Mirrors, Custom Convenience Package, Custom Value Package, Rally Edition, Black Chrome Exhaust Tip, Black Recovery Hooks, Single Speed Transfer Case, Moulded Splash Guards, Tire Carrier Lock, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2020 Nissan Rogue SL | AWD | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 19" Wheels 63,338 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage X-Line | AWD | Leather | 19" Wheels 27,827 KM $34,895 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Yukon XL Denali Ultimate | Nav | Sunroof | 22" Wheels 66,550 KM $60,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$40,895
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500