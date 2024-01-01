Menu
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

66,950 KM

$40,895

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Custom LTD | Crew | Rally Edition | 6'6 Box | 20" Wheels

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD Custom LTD | Crew | Rally Edition | 6'6 Box | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,895

+ taxes & licensing

66,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYBEK5NZ205233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,950 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD Features a 2.7L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Passenger 4-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, 40/20/40 Front Split-Bench Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Automatic Stop/Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, Power Windows/Door Locks, 3.5" Driver Information Center, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ 7" Colour Touchscreen, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, USB Ports, 120V AC Power Outlets, Tilt Steering, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Standard Power Lock & Release Tailgate w/ Manual Gate Function w/ Lift Assist, 4" Black Round Assist Steps, Heated Outside Mirrors, Custom Convenience Package, Custom Value Package, Rally Edition, Black Chrome Exhaust Tip, Black Recovery Hooks, Single Speed Transfer Case, Moulded Splash Guards, Tire Carrier Lock, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$40,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

