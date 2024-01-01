Menu
This Kia Stinger Scorpion Features a 3.3L Twin-Turbo GDI 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera Monitoring System, Heads Up Display, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Rear Spoiler, Darkened Exhaust Tips, 19 Black Alloy Wheels, Former company car.

2022 Kia Stinger

11,643 KM

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Stinger

Scorpion | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

2022 Kia Stinger

Scorpion | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

11,643KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAE55LC1N6111930

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,643 KM

This Kia Stinger Scorpion Features a 3.3L Twin-Turbo GDI 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera Monitoring System, Heads Up Display, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Rear Spoiler, Darkened Exhaust Tips, 19" Black Alloy Wheels,

Former company car.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Kia Stinger