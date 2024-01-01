2023 Chevrolet Blazer

Menu
One Owner! This Chevrolet Blazer Premier AWD Features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Transmission, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Inside Rearview Mirror w/ Full Rear Camera Display, Rear Park Assist, HD Surround Vision, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Drivers Safety Alert Seat, Safety Plus Package, Convenience Plus Package, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System w/ Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, LED Headlamps, Engine Block Heater, 21 Triple Finish Aluminum Wheels, Unit includes snow tires on black steel wheels.

32,644 KM

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,644KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBLRS7PS137133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,644 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Blazer Premier AWD Features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Transmission, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Inside Rearview Mirror w/ Full Rear Camera Display, Rear Park Assist, HD Surround Vision, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Safety Plus Package, Convenience Plus Package, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System w/ Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, LED Headlamps, Engine Block Heater, 21" Triple Finish Aluminum Wheels, Unit includes snow tires on black steel wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

