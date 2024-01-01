$46,895+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
Premier | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 21" Wheels
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
Premier | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 21" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,895
+ taxes & licensing
32,644KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNKBLRS7PS137133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,644 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Blazer Premier AWD Features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Transmission, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Inside Rearview Mirror w/ Full Rear Camera Display, Rear Park Assist, HD Surround Vision, Image Adjustment Hitch View, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Safety Plus Package, Convenience Plus Package, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System w/ Navigation, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, 120V AC Power Outlet, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, LED Headlamps, Engine Block Heater, 21" Triple Finish Aluminum Wheels, Unit includes snow tires on black steel wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2023 Chevrolet Blazer