$63,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST | Crew | Z71 | 20" Wheels
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST | Crew | Z71 | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
15,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUDEED2PZ125649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,675 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Silverado 1500 RST Features a 5.3L 8-Cylinder Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Dark Ash Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Front Bucket Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 7-Way Passenger Seat Adjuster, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Push Button Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Automatic Stop/Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance, Chevy Safety Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Hill Descent Control, Rear Seat Reminder, Buckle to Drive, Intellibeam, Power Windows/Door Locks, 12" Enhanced Multi-Colour Driver Information Center, 13.4" Colour Touchscreen Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System w/ Google Built In, Bluetooth, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Wireless Phone Projection, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, 120V AC Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Automatic Steering Wheel, Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Teen Driver Settings, Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defogger, Z71 All Weather Floor Liners, Deep Tint Rear Glass, 'EZ' Lift Power Lock & Release Standard Tailgate, Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Cover, Chevytec Spray-On Bedliner, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, LED Cargo Bed Lighting, Corner Step Rear Bumper, 6" Black Assist Steps, Heated Outside Mirrors, Z71 Off-Road & Protection Package, True North Edition, Intellibeam Headlamps, LED Front Fog Lamps, Black Recovery Hooks, Integrated Dual Exhaust, Transmission Oil Cooler, Engine Oil Cooling System Oil Cooler, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Trailering Package, Splash Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 20" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2020 Nissan Kicks SV | Remote Start | 17" Alloys 37,423 KM $21,495 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline | 4Motion | R-Line | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 5-Passenger 108,784 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss Custom | Crew | Trail Boss | 20" Wheels 22,367 KM $55,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500