2023 Chevrolet Suburban

32,948 KM

LT | Leather | Nav | Sunroof | 8-Passenger | 20" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,948KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKCKD3PR307860

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,948 KM

This Chevrolet Suburban Features a 5.3L ECOTEC3 8-Cylinder Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Radiant Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Tilt-Sliding w/ Power Sunshade Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Front 8-Way Power Seat Adjusters, Front Seat Power Lumbar, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 2nd Row 60/40 Split Bench Power Release Seats, 3rd Row 60/40 Split Bench Power Fold Seats, Keyless Start, Keyless Open, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Automatic Stop/Start, HD Surround Vision, Hitch Guidance, Front & Rear Park Assist, Driver Alert Package, Chevy Safety Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Rear Seat Reminder, Buckle to Drive, Universal Home Remote, Memory Setting Mirrors, Power Windows/Door Locks, 12" Multi-Colour Enhanced Driver Information Center, Chevrolet Premium Infotainment System w/ Navigation, 10.2" HD Colour Touchscreen, Bluetooth Streaming, Wireless Android Auto/Wireless Apple Carplay, Bose Premium Audio System, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electrical Lock Control Steering Column, Heated Automatic Steering Wheel, Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Teen Driver Settings, Tri Zone Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defogger, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Hands Free Liftgate, Roof Mounted Chrome Luggage Rack Side Rails, Assist Steps, Heated/Power Adjustable Manual Folding Exterior Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators, Luxury Package, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, LED Headlamps, Intellibeam Headlamps, LED Stop & Tail Lamps, Trailering Equipment, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension, Transmission Oil Cooler, Engine Oil Cooling System, Single Speed Transfer Case, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Painted Aluminum Wheels w/ Machined Face & Argent Metallic Pockets, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Former Ontario Rental. *Accident Reported on 10/2023 damage totaling $550.21 unknown damage. All work professionally repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

