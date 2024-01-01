$153,995+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC HUMMER
EV Pickup EV Pickup | Edition 1
2023 GMC HUMMER
EV Pickup EV Pickup | Edition 1
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$153,995
+ taxes & licensing
12,025KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT40FDA7PU100185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B5749
- Mileage 12,025 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Hummer EV Pickup Features a Ultium Battery, Electric Engine, Interstellar White Exterior, Jet Black/Light Grey Leather Interior, Infinity Roof w/ Transparent Sky Panels, Ventilated/Heated Front Seats, 12-Way Power Front Bucket Seats w/ 4-Way Lumbar, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Keyless Open & Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Camera Mirror, Hitch Guidance w/ Hitch View, HD Surround Vision, Rear View Trailer Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Pedestrian Alert, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Electronic Parking Brake, Buckle to Drive, Rear Seat Reminder, Universal Home Remote, Memory Seats/Mirror/Steering Wheel, Power Window/Door Locks, 12.3" Driver Information Center, 13.4" Colour Touchscreen GMC Infotainment System, Bluetooth, Bose Premium Sound System, Wireless Phone Projection, Wireless & USB Charging, Power Outlets, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Super Cruise, Adaptive Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Teen Driver Settings, Premium Floor Liners, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Spray-On Bed Liner, GMC Multi-Pro Tailgate, 'EZ' Lift Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Black Rear Recovery Hooks. Rocker Protectors w/ Assist Steps, Power Hood, Rain Sensing Front Windshield Wipers, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, LED Headlamps, Cargo Tie Downs, Tow/Haul Mode, Trailer Brake Controller, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System, 18" Black Aluminum Wheels w/ Machined Accents,
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
1 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2023 GMC HUMMER