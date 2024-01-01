$34,495+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain
SLE | Elevation | AWD | Nav | Sunroof
2023 GMC Terrain
SLE | Elevation | AWD | Nav | Sunroof
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,495
+ taxes & licensing
17,872KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG5PL239564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,872 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Terrain SLE Features a 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ebony Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Cloth Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, GMC Pro Grade Package, GMC Pro Safety Plus, GMC Pro Safety, Safety Alert Seat, Driver Alert Package, Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Seat Reminder, Power Windows/Door Locks, GMC Infotainment w/ Navigation, 110V AC Power Outlet, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Liftgate, Elevation Edition, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Power Outside Mirrors, Heated LED Turn Signal Indicators, Front Grille Cover, LED Headlamps, Engine Block Heater, Front & Rear w/ E-Boost Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available, Former Ontario Rental.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2023 GMC Terrain