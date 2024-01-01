Menu
One Owner! This Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Hydro Blue Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, 4-Way Passenger Seat, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat, Stop/Start Dual Battery System, ParkView Back-Up Camera, Garage Door Transmitter, Driver Information Centre, Smart Device Integration, SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System, 12V DC Power Outlets, 120V AC Power Outlet, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leatherette Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Manual Transfer Case, Engine Oil Cooler, Off-Road Suspension, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Unit comes with hard & soft tops. 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2023 Jeep Wrangler

$58,995

+ tax & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1C4HJXFN9PW506610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,686 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Hydro Blue Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, 4-Way Passenger Seat, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat, Stop/Start Dual Battery System, ParkView Back-Up Camera, Garage Door Transmitter, Driver Information Centre, Smart Device Integration, SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System, 12V DC Power Outlets, 120V AC Power Outlet, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leatherette Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Manual Transfer Case, Engine Oil Cooler, Off-Road Suspension, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Unit comes with hard & soft tops. 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon | Leather | Dual Tops
