2023 Jeep Wrangler
Rubicon | Leather | Dual Tops
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
12,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJXFN9PW506610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,686 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Hydro Blue Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, 4-Way Passenger Seat, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat, Stop/Start Dual Battery System, ParkView Back-Up Camera, Garage Door Transmitter, Driver Information Centre, Smart Device Integration, SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System, 12V DC Power Outlets, 120V AC Power Outlet, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leatherette Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Deep Tinted Glass, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Manual Transfer Case, Engine Oil Cooler, Off-Road Suspension, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Unit comes with hard & soft tops. 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2023 Jeep Wrangler