$25,999+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Forte
EX | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
2023 Kia Forte
EX | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
34,154KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF34AD9PE546212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K24114A
- Mileage 34,154 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Forte Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Hyper Blue Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 60:40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Power Windows/Door Locks, 8" Display Audio, 6 Speakers, Wireless Android Auto & Wireless Apple Carplay, Bluetooth w/ Voice Recognition, Wireless Cell Charger, USB Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Heated Outside Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Splash Guards, 16" Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
CVT
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
