2024 GMC Sierra 2500

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<p><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>One Owner! This loaded Sierra 2500 features a 6.6L V8 Engine, Allison 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Thunderstorm Grey Metallic Interior, Jet Black/ Kalahari Leather Interior, Powered Sunroof, Heated/Vented Front Seats, 10-way Powered Driver Seat, Driver Seat and Mirror Memory Settings, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Remote Start, Bedview Camera, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Window Defogger, Heads Up Display, Universal Home Remote, HD Surround Vision, Front/Rear Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Buckle To Drive, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Digital Variable Steering, Adaptive Cruise Control, 13.4 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen GMC Premium Infotainment System with Google Built-In With Navigation Capability, Apple Carplay/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, BOSE® Sound, Wireless Charging, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, GMC Multipro EZ Lift Power Lock and Release Tailgate, Power Adjustable Heated Mirrors with Auto Dimming Upper Glass, Engine Block Heater, 2-Speed Active Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case, Auto Locking Right Rear Differential, In-Vehicle Trailering App, Stabiltrak with Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailer Brake Controller, Hitch Guidance & Hitch View, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, LED Headlamps, LED Foglamps, Intellibeam Auto High Beam, Spray-On Bedliner, 4" Fox Suspension Lift with 35" x 12.5" Tires and Aftermarket 18 Alloy Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.</span></p><p></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 34 , 34 , 34 )><em>The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!</em></span></p>

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

85,134 KM

Details Description Features

$85,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box AT4

Watch This Vehicle
14458948

2024 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4WD Crew Cab Standard Box AT4

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$85,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
85,134KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GT49PE74RF320955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,134 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This loaded Sierra 2500 features a 6.6L V8 Engine, Allison 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Thunderstorm Grey Metallic Interior, Jet Black/ Kalahari Leather Interior, Powered Sunroof, Heated/Vented Front Seats, 10-way Powered Driver Seat, Driver Seat and Mirror Memory Settings, Heated Second Row Outboard Seats, Remote Start, Bedview Camera, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Window Defogger, Heads Up Display, Universal Home Remote, HD Surround Vision, Front/Rear Park Assist, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Buckle To Drive, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Digital Variable Steering, Adaptive Cruise Control, 13.4 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen GMC Premium Infotainment System with Google Built-In With Navigation Capability, Apple Carplay/ Android Auto, Bluetooth, BOSE® Sound, Wireless Charging, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, GMC Multipro EZ Lift Power Lock and Release Tailgate, Power Adjustable Heated Mirrors with Auto Dimming Upper Glass, Engine Block Heater, 2-Speed Active Electronic Autotrac Transfer Case, Auto Locking Right Rear Differential, In-Vehicle Trailering App, Stabiltrak with Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Trailer Brake Controller, Hitch Guidance & Hitch View, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, LED Headlamps, LED Foglamps, Intellibeam Auto High Beam, Spray-On Bedliner, 4" Fox Suspension Lift with 35" x 12.5" Tires and Aftermarket 18 Alloy Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Backup Camera;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
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519-291-XXXX

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519-291-3791

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$85,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2024 GMC Sierra 2500