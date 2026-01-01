$64,999+ taxes & licensing
2024 Kia EV9
Land w/GT-Line Package AWD
2024 Kia EV9
Land w/GT-Line Package AWD
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,477 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful EV9 was employee driven! Features include All-Wheel Drive, 379 Horsepower and 516 lb-ft of Torque, 99.8 kWh Battery, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Pecan Brown Leather Interior, Dual Sunroof, 6-Passenger Seating with 2nd-row Captain's Chairs, Premium GT-Line Embossed Seating, Heated/Vented Front Premium Relaxation Seats with Power Leg Rest, Heated/Vented Second Row Seats, Driver's Seat Memory and Bolster Adjustment, Power-folding 3rd-Row Seats, Heads-up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (front, side, reverse), blind-view monitor, Highway Driving Pilot, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual 12.3-inch Display Infotainment Screens with Kia Connect, Navigation, Meridian premium audio system (14 speakers), Power Heated Adjustable Gloss Black Side View Mirrors, GT-Line Specific Bumper Design, Roof Rails, Self-leveling Rear Suspension, 21-inch Alloy Wheels with Aero Covers.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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519-291-1730