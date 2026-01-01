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<p>This beautiful EV9 was employee driven! Features include <span style=color:rgb( 10 , 10 , 10 )>All-Wheel Drive, 379 Horsepower and 516 lb-ft of Torque, 99.8 kWh Battery, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Pecan Brown Leather Interior, Dual Sunroof, 6-Passenger Seating with 2nd-row Captain's Chairs, Premium GT-Line Embossed Seating, Heated/Vented Front Premium Relaxation Seats with Power Leg Rest, Heated/Vented Second Row Seats, Driver's Seat Memory and Bolster Adjustment, Power-folding 3rd-Row Seats, Heads-up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (front, side, reverse), blind-view monitor, Highway Driving Pilot, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual 12.3-inch Display Infotainment Screens with Kia Connect, Navigation, Meridian premium audio system (14 speakers), Power Heated Adjustable Gloss Black Side View Mirrors, GT-Line Specific Bumper Design, Roof Rails, Self-leveling Rear Suspension, 21-inch Alloy Wheels with Aero Covers.</span></p><p><em>The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!</em></p>

2024 Kia EV9

14,477 KM

Details Description Features

$64,999

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia EV9

Land w/GT-Line Package AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13987587

2024 Kia EV9

Land w/GT-Line Package AWD

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
14,477KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDAEFS51R6043063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,477 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful EV9 was employee driven! Features include All-Wheel Drive, 379 Horsepower and 516 lb-ft of Torque, 99.8 kWh Battery, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Pecan Brown Leather Interior, Dual Sunroof, 6-Passenger Seating with 2nd-row Captain's Chairs, Premium GT-Line Embossed Seating, Heated/Vented Front Premium Relaxation Seats with Power Leg Rest, Heated/Vented Second Row Seats, Driver's Seat Memory and Bolster Adjustment, Power-folding 3rd-Row Seats, Heads-up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (front, side, reverse), blind-view monitor, Highway Driving Pilot, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual 12.3-inch Display Infotainment Screens with Kia Connect, Navigation, Meridian premium audio system (14 speakers), Power Heated Adjustable Gloss Black Side View Mirrors, GT-Line Specific Bumper Design, Roof Rails, Self-leveling Rear Suspension, 21-inch Alloy Wheels with Aero Covers.

The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-291-XXXX

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519-291-1730

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$64,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2024 Kia EV9