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<p><strong>One Owner!</strong><span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )> This EV9 features </span><span style=color:rgb( 10 , 10 , 10 )>All-Wheel Drive, 99.8 kWh Battery, Pebble Gray Exterior, Black/Grey Leather Interior, Dual Sunroof, 6-Passenger Seating, Premium GT-Line Embossed Seating, Heated/Vented Front Premium Relaxation Seats with Power Leg Rest, </span><span style=color:rgb( 10 , 10 , 10 )>Driver's Seat Memory and Bolster Adjustment, 2nd-row Heated/Vented Captain's Chairs with Power Leg Rests, </span><span style=color:rgb( 10 , 10 , 10 )>Power-folding 3rd-Row Seats, Heads-up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (front, side, reverse), Blind-view Monitor, Highway Driving Pilot, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual 12.3-inch Display Infotainment Screens with Kia Connect, Navigation, Meridian Premium Audio System (14 speakers), Wireless Charging, Bluetooth, Power Heated Adjustable Gloss Black Side View Mirrors, GT-Line Specific Bumper Design, Roof Rails, Self-leveling Rear Suspension, 21-inch Alloy Wheels with Aerodynamic Covers.</span></p><p><em>The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!</em></p>

2026 Kia EV9

11,354 KM

Details Description Features

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Kia EV9

Land w/GT-Line Package AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14452519

2026 Kia EV9

Land w/GT-Line Package AWD

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

$69,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
11,354KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDAEFS5XT6069121

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 11,354 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This EV9 features All-Wheel Drive, 99.8 kWh Battery, Pebble Gray Exterior, Black/Grey Leather Interior, Dual Sunroof, 6-Passenger Seating, Premium GT-Line Embossed Seating, Heated/Vented Front Premium Relaxation Seats with Power Leg Rest, Driver's Seat Memory and Bolster Adjustment, 2nd-row Heated/Vented Captain's Chairs with Power Leg Rests, Power-folding 3rd-Row Seats, Heads-up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (front, side, reverse), Blind-view Monitor, Highway Driving Pilot, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual 12.3-inch Display Infotainment Screens with Kia Connect, Navigation, Meridian Premium Audio System (14 speakers), Wireless Charging, Bluetooth, Power Heated Adjustable Gloss Black Side View Mirrors, GT-Line Specific Bumper Design, Roof Rails, Self-leveling Rear Suspension, 21-inch Alloy Wheels with Aerodynamic Covers.

The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Third Row;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-291-XXXX

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519-291-1730

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$69,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2026 Kia EV9