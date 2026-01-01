$69,995+ taxes & licensing
2026 Kia EV9
Land w/GT-Line Package AWD
2026 Kia EV9
Land w/GT-Line Package AWD
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 11,354 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This EV9 features All-Wheel Drive, 99.8 kWh Battery, Pebble Gray Exterior, Black/Grey Leather Interior, Dual Sunroof, 6-Passenger Seating, Premium GT-Line Embossed Seating, Heated/Vented Front Premium Relaxation Seats with Power Leg Rest, Driver's Seat Memory and Bolster Adjustment, 2nd-row Heated/Vented Captain's Chairs with Power Leg Rests, Power-folding 3rd-Row Seats, Heads-up Display, Remote Smart Parking Assist, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (front, side, reverse), Blind-view Monitor, Highway Driving Pilot, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual 12.3-inch Display Infotainment Screens with Kia Connect, Navigation, Meridian Premium Audio System (14 speakers), Wireless Charging, Bluetooth, Power Heated Adjustable Gloss Black Side View Mirrors, GT-Line Specific Bumper Design, Roof Rails, Self-leveling Rear Suspension, 21-inch Alloy Wheels with Aerodynamic Covers.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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+ taxes & licensing>
519-291-1730