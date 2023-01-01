Menu
1975 Volkswagen Beetle VERY CLEAN*WELL MAINTAINED*RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT*

1975 Volkswagen Beetle

69,107 KM

Details

1975 Volkswagen Beetle

VERY CLEAN*WELL MAINTAINED*RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT*

1975 Volkswagen Beetle

VERY CLEAN*WELL MAINTAINED*RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

69,107KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN XXXXXXX1142752108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,107 KM

