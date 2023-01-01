$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
1975 Volkswagen Beetle
VERY CLEAN*WELL MAINTAINED*RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT*
1975 Volkswagen Beetle
VERY CLEAN*WELL MAINTAINED*RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT*
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
69,107KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN XXXXXXX1142752108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,107 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2020 Nissan NV200 SV*AUTO*NAVI*4 CYLINDER**CERTIFIED 173,857 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt LT*LOW KMS*ONLY 46,000KMS*AUTO*SEDAN*CERT 46,892 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota RAV4 *LEATHER*4X4*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 95KMS*CERTIFIED 95,842 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
1975 Volkswagen Beetle