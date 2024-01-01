Menu
1982 Honda CB500

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
1982 Honda CB500

1982 Honda CB500

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

CALL
Used
As Is Condition
VIN PC0103CM306831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Stock # Xxxx
  • Mileage 0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1982 Honda CB500