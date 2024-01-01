$24,991+ tax & licensing
1984 Mercedes-Benz 380
380SL
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
101,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBBA45A5EA007394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 101,000 MI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Air Conditioning
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Power Options
Power Seats
