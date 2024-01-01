Menu
1984 Mercedes-Benz 380

101,000 MI

$24,991

+ tax & licensing
1984 Mercedes-Benz 380

380SL

1984 Mercedes-Benz 380

380SL

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,991

+ taxes & licensing

101,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDBBA45A5EA007394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 101,000 MI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Air Conditioning

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Power Options

Power Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1984 Mercedes-Benz 380