$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
1984 Yamaha FJR1300
1984 Yamaha FJR1300
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JYA50J002EA000183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sport Bike
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 OFF ROAD*ONLY 32KMS*CERTIFIED 32,916 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chrysler 300 C *LEATHER*V8 HEMI*193KMS*CERTIFIED 193,171 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO 4X4 OFF ROAD*ONLY 91KMS*CERTIFIED 91,698 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
1984 Yamaha FJR1300